The Irrigator

Local leader column with Jodie Ryan from My Plan Connect | October 2022

By Jodie Ryan
October 27 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The cafe is open during weekdays from 8am for everyone to enjoy. Picture supplied

MY PLAN Connect continues to grow and supply more avenues for development for our participants.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.