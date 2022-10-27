MY PLAN Connect continues to grow and supply more avenues for development for our participants.
Our newest addition is our training centre, including the Bean Connected Cafe Cart.
As always, our participants work towards integrating into the community and enabling themselves for meaningful employment.
With the help of Matt Gatt our participants are being shown how to prepare and serve espresso coffee, prepare non-alcoholic beverages and participate in safe food handling practices through the Bean Connected Coffee Cart.
The participants are also learning life skills around setting availability for rostering of shifts, personal hygiene skills to ensure they are neat and tidy for work and punctuality ensuring they arrive at their rostered shift on time.
It doesn't all stop there though. Our participants have expressed interests in other training modules such as commercial cookery, hospitality, first aid and finance.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Some have already also completed an RSA to be able to serve alcohol in licensed premises.
The future is bright as all our participants grow with skills and knowledge in the hospitality industry.
We look forward to continued growth as a social enterprise also and being able to deliver courses that are nationally recognised.
You can find all our participants in our Bean Connected Cafe Cart, Monday to Friday from 8am.
Matt and the participants will be ready to serve you delicious coffee and milkshakes and cookies too.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.