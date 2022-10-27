The Irrigator

Late Leeton resident Max O'Sullivan remembered for his years with the Murrumbidgee Field Naturalists

By The Irrigator
October 27 2022 - 4:00am
The late Max O'Sullivan had a huge love of the outdoors and bird watching. Picture by Kathy Tenison

A LOVED Leeton resident is being remembered as a gentleman who was an advocate for the natural environment.

Local News

