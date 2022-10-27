LEETON'S newest Australian champion Noah Sands is not quite done with 2022 just yet.
Sands was recently crowned the Formula 3 champion after a stellar year on the track.
At the beginning of 2022, Sands moved to Queensland not just for the F3 championship, but to be closer to his racing team, as well as learn the ins and outs of the mechanics of the vehicle.
It's been a huge year for the young race car driver, with the maiden Formula 3 championship all part of a grand plan.
Sands has now signed on with Garry Rogers Motorsport for the 2022 Tasman Series and will make his S5000 debut this weekend at the Gold Coast.
V8 Supercar drivers Jamie Whincup, Scott McLaughlin and Garth Tander are among some of the famous names who got their start with Garry Rogers Motorsport.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"What I'm looking forward to most about the Tasman Series is being on the same weekend as the V8 Supercars," Sands said.
"It will be good to finish off the year with the two rounds of the Tasman Series.
"Our goal for 2022 was for me to have a breakout year with Formula 3, we weren't the favourites to win it, but each week we went in and did our own thing so to come out on top with the championship has been really exciting.
"It's a credit to everyone who is around me and helping me."
Sands said the biggest aspect of his racing he worked on this year was mental stamina.
"I'd never been the number one driver for a team before, so having that this year was the best thing for me, so I had to really focus on getting the job done and performing well for everyone," he said.
The Formula 3 series still has one round remaining, but with Sands having already wrapped up the championship the pressure is off.
Looking ahead to next year, Sands hopes to continue on with the S5000.
"After that, hopefully some sort of V8 Supercar ... that has always been the plan - Formula Ford, Formula 3, S5000 and hopefully into something like Super2 Series or Carrera Cup," he said.
"My goal was always to be a V8 Supercar driver, so hopefully one day that's what I will be able to do."
