THE division between the community and Leeton Shire Council has never been more evident than in recent weeks.
Council is currently consulting with the community on a possible 52.52 per cent rate rise over two years to boost up its general fund.
The proposal has been a hot topic among residents and continues to be following the consultation sessions and a large protest in town on October 25.
The next step will be for councillors to vote on whether or not the special rate variation proposal should be sent on to IPART for a final determination and approval.
In the meantime, residents are still giving their feedback on the matter.
Part of that now is council asking residents where they think money could be saved or services reduced in order to avoid the rates hike.
Residents can submit these ideas online at www.leeton.nsw.gov.au.
Some of these ideas from the community have included:
- Cutting wages in council offices.
- Having a user-pays policy. Increasing entry fees to shire facilities like the pool so the cost is not a burden on ratepayers that don't use it.
- Cutting opening hours at the Leeton Museum and Gallery and the library, as well as the hours of parks and gardens staff.
- Consolidating playgrounds.
IN OTHER NEWS:
- Reducing the number of flower beds in the shire.
- Making the museum a profit centre.
- Decreasing the number of staff at council, reducing pay to the award rates, releasing more land, simplifying the process, time and costs.
- Releasing more land for housing.
- Taking the proposed increase to a town vote.
- Transparency in council wages and individual duties.
- Looking at usage rates of public toilets.
