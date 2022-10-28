Irrigators and the agricultural industry have expressed concern over the promise of further water buybacks in the federal budget.
The most recent federal budget included an undisclosed amount of money dedicated to water buybacks to meet environmental water targets, which has sparked fears from irrigators across the Riverina who are concerned the water will come from communities that rely upon it.
NSW Irrigators Council CEO Claire Miller said that it sent a 'shiver down the spine' of the sector.
"It was ironic to learn the Government wants to recover more water from farmers to put more water in rivers and floodplains, whilst emergency flood evacuation warnings for Basin communities were rolling across the screen," she said.
Councillor Glen Andreazza previously vowed to lobby against the water buybacks when Labor was elected at the Commonwealth election - and plans to keep it up.
"It's gonna depend on how they do it and how it's structured, and it depends where it comes from ... It could have the potential to decimate communities," he said.
"The lifeblood of this community is water - take that away and you're siphoning blood away."
NSW Farmers president Xavier Martin said that while flooding might bring a lot of water in right now, the cycle of wet and dry meant that we should be planning for future droughts.
"It may seem strange to talk about drought while much of the state is in flood, but farmers know Australia goes through a cycle of wet and dry - this is precisely the time we need to be planning ahead for drought," Mr Martin said.
"The likelihood of more water buybacks means there will be less water for agriculture once the rain stops ... Rural communities are already looking at major economic losses as a result of this widespread flooding, the last thing they need is even less certainty into the future."
Mr Martin added a second concern of a potential Foot and Mouth Disease outbreak, suggesting the increased need for research and biosecurity funding to prevent an outbreak of the devastating disease.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
