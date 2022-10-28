BOWLERS were able to get back to what they enjoy when they took to the greens at the Leeton and District Bowling Club.
After a couple of wet Thursday's, players were keen to get back out there for the women's social competition.
Thirteen players rolled up on Thursday for social bowls.
Playing a game of triples was Dot Semmler, Jean Leighton and Jan Carroll, who played a double lead.
They defeated Patti Wakeman, Lorraine Messner and Jan Carroll 23-13.
Even though there was an even number of ends won, Semmler's team won the game after scoring two fives and a six, giving them a handy lead of 10.
Semmler scored a resting toucher.
The drawn winners were Jan Walker and Jan Fitzpatrick, who defeated Janet Bell and Marika Pete 18-12.
Bell and Pete, after being eight shots down on the fifth end, started to make ground and came within two shots.
However, Walker and Fitzpatrick soon put a stop to this and won the next four ends.
This won them the game by six.
In another game of pairs, Lorraine Mullins and Hilary Chambers defeated Elaine Sullivan and Dian Colyer 22-11.
Mullins and Chambers took control of the game early and, after winning 12 of the 18 ends played, won the game by 10 shots.
As always new players to women's bowls are always welcome.
For more information contact the L&D.
