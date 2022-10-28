YOU may have lived in Leeton a long time or a short time, but how much do you really know about the shire?
That is where a project from the Leeton Business Chamber, Leeton Connect and Leeton Shire Council comes into play.
The initiative has been in the works for some time, but it will soon come to life in the form of the Leeton Living website.
Here residents, visitors and newcomers to town will be able to find all kinds of information all in the once place. This includes information on businesses in town, community groups, sporting organisations, where to eat, things to do.
The aim is not to takeover from any other website already in operation regarding the shire, but rather to pull simple details into one place and then be directed onwards.
For example a business listing may have a phone number and website listed, which a person can click on to investigate further.
The idea is to promote Leeton and the many varied services available.
Leeton Business Chamber executive assistant/secretary Bobbie Pannowitz has been heading the project, putting in many hours to get everything in order.
She said the idea for the website came from a gap in the market when it comes to people considering moving to Leeton and being able to find all of the relevant information in the one place.
"We've got information on schools, activities, businesses, community groups and much more," Ms Pannowitz said. "It's also to service those already living here.
"For example your child might come home from school and say they are interested in playing football. You can jump on this website, find the group, when training is, who to contact.
"All of that information is there. When we go live, businesses and groups will be able to add or update their own information or photos as well. It's sort of a one-stop shop for everything related to living in Leeton.
"I myself have been surprised about what I've discovered about services that are offered here that I had no idea about and that's our goal.
"To provide information to the community."
The Leeton Living website is expected to be officially launched in a matter of weeks.
"It's going to be an amazing product that has something for everyone whenever they have a question about something, hopefully this site provides the information," Ms Pannowitz said.
"The gathering of data has been amazing, we have so many wonderful businesses, groups, charities and services in this town. It's not just aimed at tourists or new people moving here. It's about what we do here on a day-to-day basis."
