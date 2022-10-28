The Irrigator

Leeton Living website preparing to launch

TP
By Talia Pattison
October 28 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton Business Chamber executive assistant/secretary Bobbie Pannowitz has been putting together the new website. Picture by Talia Pattison

YOU may have lived in Leeton a long time or a short time, but how much do you really know about the shire?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.