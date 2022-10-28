IN TIMES of crisis, the one thing communities are known for is banding together.
This was the case in recent weeks when communities facing extreme flooding were supported by emergency services personnel and volunteers from across the country, including from Leeton.
On October 18, the NSW Rural Fire Service headquarters reached out to the Rapid Relief Team (RRT) and asked for catering support at a base being set up to assist flooding victims and communities.
This temporary ground zero headquarters was being set up at the Deni Ute Muster site where emergency services personnel and volunteers from all kinds of sectors was based to co-ordinate efforts.
The following day on October 19, the Leeton RRT travelled to the ute muster site and catered to NSW RFS, NSW Maritime, and other emergency personnel as they were setting up the site.
The site was being used as a temporary base for more than 150 emergency services personnel that were assisting the flood crisis in the Echuca and Moama region.
Following this, the team returned to Leeton where on October 22, they supported the town's State Emergency Service and other community members in a sandbagging effort.
This resulted in more than 90 pallets equating to in excess of 4500 sandbags in total.
Leeton RRT also provided a hot tea for the SES and volunteers.
Four hundred and fifty bags were transported to both Narrandera and Darlington Point the same day.
Following the high volume of rain last Sunday night, the Leeton SES headed to support Griffith and the RRT was again called on to transport 76 pallets to help with efforts.
RRT operations manager Michael Dunn said RRT rallied to help where possible.
"We cannot praise the efforts of the local residents and emergency services enough - everyone has rolled up their sleeves and pitched in," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"This has also included our RRT catering services where we have served over 100 meals to SES volunteers from Leeton, Narrandera and Coolamon.
"Our volunteers have been working around the clock to ensure families are able to best protect their homes and business during this devastating time.
"We are so thankful we can provide just a small amount of help. We know every bit of assistance counts during times of need.
"We also want to acknowledge the SES and emergency services workers who have been working tirelessly for days.
"We're so grateful we can work hand-in-hand to ensure everyone has a chance to save what they can."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.