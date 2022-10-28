ONLY days remain until the "spectacular" return of a musical extravaganza in Leeton.
The Leeton Outback Band Spectacular will be held on November 4, 5 and 6 and there will be tunes for all to enjoy.
There has been a slight chance of plans in terms of the location of the event, with bands now taking to the stage at Mountford Park throughout the day on November 5 before the massed spectacular at the Leeton Soldiers Club that night.
The jam-packed band program in the park will take place from 9am to 5pm, with performances from 17 bands to rock the stage.
World-class marching bands will travel to take part, as well as regional bands from throughout the area.
Adding to the atmosphere will be all-day markets in the park to coincide with the spectacular.
The massed band performance at the Soldiers Club kicks off from 7pm.
Ruth Tait from the Leeton Town Band has again been assisting in organising the event, which hasn't been able to go ahead since 2019.
"We've got the Golden Kangaroos coming again and the Marching Koalas, they are just fantastic," she said.
"Of course we have bands from all over the area also taking part. The massed band concert will certainly be something that no one should miss out on.
"It's such a sight seeing all of these performers and musicians come together as one. It doesn't happen very often."
Rounding out festivities will be more music and good times in the park on November 6, including a head shave by Leeton Town Band member Ian Bull, who is raising funds for cancer research.
