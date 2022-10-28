The Irrigator

Leeton Outback Band Spectacular gearing up for big weekend in 2022

TP
By Talia Pattison
October 28 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruth Tait (left) from the Leeton Town Band and Leeton Shire Council events officer Fran Macdonald are looking forward to the event. Picture by Talia Pattison

ONLY days remain until the "spectacular" return of a musical extravaganza in Leeton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.