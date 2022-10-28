Does inheritance tax exist in Australia?

While there is no legal inheritance tax in Australia, there are circumstances in which a recipient may be required to pay tax on a gift left to them. Picture supplied

This is branded content.

While there is no legal inheritance tax in Australia, there are circumstances in which a recipient may be required to pay tax on a gift left to them.

The legal personal representative is the person the law says will take care of the deceased person's business after death. This individual could be a court's legal representative named executor or administrator.

After someone passes away, their legal personal representative and anybody involved in their tax affairs must deal with several critical tax and superannuation issues with the help of willed.



While Australia does not have an estate tax, the person in charge of an estate will still have to deal with other tax issues.

Learning the fundamentals of taxes in Australia

An estate (or inheritance) tax is imposed in most developed nations. That is, the government receives a direct payment equal to a percentage of the entire worth of the decedent's assets before those assets are distributed to the heirs. Depending on the circumstances, this tax can reach as high as 55% in Japan and 40 per cent in the UK.

There is no current inheritance tax in Australia, making them a rarity. There is no transfer tax on the transfer of property, money, stocks, or other assets between people in the same family.

The catch is that taxes on income, profits, and other changes in financial status are still due on any inheritance. So, if you inherit a stock portfolio or a lot of money that earns interest, the money earned from it will be subject to taxation.

Is there an inheritance tax in Australia?

If you are wondering if Australia has an "Inheritance Tax," the quick answer is no. There is no Inheritance Tax in Australia. The tax taken from the superannuation of a person who has died is not technically a death tax, but it is often called that.

An inheritance is not taxable in and of itself, but there may be other tax implications of which you should be aware. These can include:

Earning money off of a deceased person's assets (estate income, capital gains, and superannuation death benefits)

Having the status of non-resident beneficiary

After a person passes away, their estate has responsibilities that must be met. This requires a regressive step toward ensuring your Estate plan is in order. And, of course, making sure a will is drawn up.

Assuming the Will is dealt with, this establishes which assets become part of the estate and how they should be administered.

While there is no legal inheritance tax in Australia, there are circumstances in which a recipient may be required to pay tax on a gift left to them. Picture supplied

Superannuation death benefits In lieu of inheritance taxes

Death benefits from superannuation funds are subject to taxation. When a person passes away and has superannuation, their super will be distributed to whoever they have designated as their beneficiary. A super death benefit is what you're looking for. Whoever obtains the benefit will be responsible for paying the associated taxes.

When getting a death benefit from a superannuation account, there are several ways to determine who a dependent is for tax purposes. The law decides who gets a deceased member's retirement benefits and how those funds are taxed.

The ATO website has more information about who is considered a dependent under superannuation and tax law. Make sure your super is passed on to the right people by contacting your super fund to arrange a binding death benefit nomination if you want to leave your super to someone other than a dependent.

Are superannuation death benefits subject to tax?

According to ATO data, there are a few broad guidelines to follow when thinking about how to pay taxes on a superannuation death benefit, even though many factors might affect this:

1. Beneficiaries who did not depend on the deceased person for support can only get a lump sum payment. In contrast, a dependent can choose between a lump sum amount and an income stream.

2. No matter how old the beneficiary or the person who died was, the taxable part of a benefit given to a non-dependent person is usually taxed.

3. Payment of a dependent's super death benefit is tax-free if made in a lump payment but may be liable to tax if made in the form of an income stream; exceptions may apply.

It's important to remember that the ATO recommends that super death payments be paid under the fund's guidelines rather than the decedent's will. It also notes that a person may have more say over the beneficiaries of their super death benefit should they pass away. In particular, the ATO indicates the following:

The transfer of your superannuation balance to the beneficiary of your choice will be subject to the beneficiary's tax rate or

The remainder of your superannuation will be gained by setting up a trust

Concluding thoughts

Even though Australia does not have a legal inheritance tax, transferring a person's wealth can still significantly affect their heirs. Taxes on Capital Gains, taxes on Superannuation death payments, and taxes on income from the deceased estate may all be due from the estate's beneficiaries.



Also, keep in mind that different rules will apply to the duties that must be done on behalf of the beneficiary if they do not live in Australia or are judged to be legally incompetent.

That's why the testator needs to think ahead to ensure their loved ones don't have to shoulder too much of a financial load when they die. One way to lessen the economic impact of death taxes is to set up a trust in a will. You may alleviate future worry and save time for your loved ones by preparing ahead of time.

