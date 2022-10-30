MLHD issues thunderstorm asthma warning

The Murrumbidgee Local Health District has issued a public health alert for thunderstorm asthma on Sunday and Monday.
MLHD Public Health Unit acting director Alison Nikitas issued a thunderstorm asthma alert on Sunday within the local health district's area for October 30 and 31.
Current high pollen counts and the predicted storms can increase the risk of thunderstorm asthma, which occurs when asthma symptoms are caused by ryegrass pollen allergy during springtime thunderstorms.
If you know you have asthma carry your asthma puffer with you at all times and try to stay indoors with the windows and doors closed during the storm period.
READ MORE
Be aware that thunderstorm asthma can also affect people who have not had asthma before.
If you have breathing difficulties call 000 or go to your nearest hospital Emergency Department.
You can monitor thunderstorm activity in your region via the Bureau of Meteorology website www.bom.gov.au.
To receive an SMS alert when the pollen counts are high and thunderstorms are predicted, go to; https://science.csu.edu.au/asthma to register, or text the word Asthma to 0417 115 876.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.