TWO of the club's most experienced squash players took out the match-of-the-week in round eight.
Tony Naimo defeated Trev Whitby 15-9, 13-15, 17-15, 9-15, 15-10 in a cracking match.
Monday night and team Jets took down the Wanderers with solid wins going to Cooper Boardman, Raith Henman and Isabel Thompson. Tony Naimo, Gary Thompson and Katie McAliece all secured wins to help team Roars take the points.
Phoenixes defeated the Mariners with some excellent match ups.
Anthony Iannelli defeated Bryan Shepley 10-15, 15-11, 15-10, 15-13.
Will Gray-Mills just got over the line to defeat Christopher Newman 12-15, 15-5, 18-16, 12-15, 15-13.
Jack Miller also had a tough match, he defeated Miranda Tait 11-15, 15-10, 15-10, 13-15, 15-5. Tuesday night and top-placed Bullets defeated the Breakers. Col Thompson won against Adrian Sheldrick 11-15, 15-9, 11-15, 15-10, 15-10.
John Saddler made a comeback to defeat Erin Draper 10-15, 6-15, 17-15, 15-6, 15-10. Jack Oo and Madeleine Glenn played well to secure good wins. Wildcats defeated the Jackjumpers. Kathryn Bechaz, Lizette Taylor-Gown and Christopher Newman winning for the Cats.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Alec Tait got some points back for his team by defeating Eden Reilly. Taipans conquered the Kings. David Cross defeating Zac Fairweather 3-1. Kris Sales coming back from injury played well to defeat Evan Hookway 15-11, 11-15, 13-15, 15-13, 15-13.
Maanu Alexander is improving his left-handed game, this time winning against Adele Thompson 15-13, 13-15, 11-15, 15-9, 15-10.
Thursday night and the top-placed Cats defeated the Magpies. Will Gray-Mills had to work hard to defeat Will Nardi 15-6, 10-15, 15-17, 16-14, 15-9. Kian Henman had to use all of his stamina to defeat Charmaine Lee 15-12, 14-16, 11-15, 15-8, 15-10.
Dockers had a narrow win over the Swans. Angelo Fiumara and Jack Oo winning for the Dockers.
Nic Croucamp and Walter Asmus winning for the Swans. The Demons took care of the Lions, James Kelly and Kai Gearing having solid wins. Bryan Shepley had to work hard for his win, defeating Sean Ryan 12-15, 15-13, 13-15, 15-6, 15-9.
