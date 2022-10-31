THE Songmakers organisation describes itself as a "trail-blazing contemporary music initiative nurturing students' creativity and team skills".
Students who grabbed this incredible opportunity in the September school holidays would eagerly agree. Leeton had access to some of Australia's leading songwriters and producers in a collaborative co-writing environment over two days.
ARIA winning producer Adrian Breakspear, along with Ninajirachi whose debut single Pure Luck (feat. Freya Staer) topped the Spotify Australia Viral Charts, were engaging mentors. Students were supported and encouraged to develop a strong song writing culture and to value their "writer's voice".
Song writing, coupled with music enhances resilience as it is a perfect outlet to express and to be heard.
The mentoring program was energetic, engaging and certainly came with its challenges.
The challenge of critical thinking through creativity, community and collaboration that resulted in the emergence of beauty.
The students were vulnerable and uncertain, yet their voice, their story was put to music. Two professionally recorded tracks played melodiously at the end of the workshop.
The joy on the students faces was immeasurable and the outcome was incredible.
Kudos to local champion Ken Dachi who worked tirelessly in sourcing this high-calibre opportunity for our community and I am grateful for his ongoing vision.
If you would like to find out more regarding Songmakers, the song recordings and when they may next come to town, go to songmakers.com.au.
