The Irrigator

Local leader columnist Leonie Napier looks back on the Songmakers workshops held at the Yanco Agricultural Institute | November 2022

By Leonie Napier
October 31 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local leader columnist Leonie Napier.

THE Songmakers organisation describes itself as a "trail-blazing contemporary music initiative nurturing students' creativity and team skills".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.