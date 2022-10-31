The Irrigator
Newell, Sturt highways close at Wagga and Narrandera after intense rain

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated October 31 2022 - 11:21pm, first published 11:17pm
Major thoroughfares in the Riverina have closed again after heavy rain and rising floodwaters.

