A NEW "barred from one, barred from all" policy has been adopted by the Leeton Locl Liquor Accord.
The decision was made at the accord's October meeting and is now in place at licensed venues across the shire.
The idea behind the policy is to crackdown on anti-social and violent behaviour.
The "barred from one, barred from all" initiative will see those barred for between three months and life from all participating venues and businesses depending on the severity of the act.
Leeton Liquor Accord chairman Hannah Middleton said the strategy had worked well in other areas across the state.
"Accords across NSW have seen great results from multi-venue barring, it's proven to be effective in reducing alcohol related violence in many communities," she said.
"Multi-venue barring is a strategy our accord will use to make our venues safer and enjoyable for our community."
Liquor Accords are partnerships among licensed venues, community members, businesses, councils, police and government departments that work together to develop practical solutions to address alcohol-related issues, anti-social behaviour and violence.
Murrumbidgee Police District Licensing Sergeant Chris Essex said police would strongly support the Leeton Liquor Accord's initiative.
For more information contact Miss Middleton at the Hotel Leeton or via email at hannah@leetonhotel.com.au.
Residents can also keep up-to-date with the organisation by following the Leeton Liquor Accord Facebook page.
