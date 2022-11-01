THE tentacles of history and, in particular family history, can often spread far and wide.
Families are now spread across the state, across Australia and even the world.
As a result of that, family stories can often become lost or forgotten.
An example of this would be Fisher Park in Cootamundra.
Local rugby league followers would be well aware of that particular park, which was recently renamed the Les Boyd Park.
The general manager of Cootamundra shire was asked at the time who the park was named after, but was unclear on its history.
As it turns out there is a link between who the park was named after and with Leeton shire.
Mr TE Fisher was the mayor of Cootamundra Shire in 1916 and the park was named in his honour to recognises his efforts in getting the park established.
His son George Fisher moved to Leeton around 1920 and would prove to have a positive impact on the shire here.
George left Cootamundra to take up a position and worked at the WC&IC as the lands officer in the Lands Office.
He was in charge of that department until he was transferred to head office late in 1949.
During World War II, he enlisted and served in the Australian Citizen Military Force.
George was a single man when he first came to Leeton and batched with Mr Lew Edwards in a cottage in (what is now) Wandoo Street.
There were several instances where married women while living alone offered single men board and lodgings while their husbands were away during the war years and several years after.
George had very strong links to rugby league and was secretary of the Leeton RLFC for several years.
However, it was in his capacity as a rugby league referee that he really excelled.
The Murrumbidgee Irrigator on May 14, 1929 described George as "... the ideal referee ..." and " ...is far ahead of any other referee in the district ..." and finally as "... the soundest and solidest referee in our midst ...".
George married Daphne Gould in 1928 in Sydney and returned to Leeton after the honeymoon to live in their small property in Second Street, which is now Wandoo Street.
The later purchased and lived at 77 Palm Avenue Leeton, a red brick cottage, which is still standing today.
George and Daphne were heavily involved in the Leeton community with George helping with the building of the first swimming pool by the local P&C committees in 1932.
He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge and a justice of the peace.
Both George and his wife worked tirelessly for the Catholic Church in fundraising towards the new church. Daphne conducted tuckshops at St Joseph's School raising money for the school building fund.
They supported the show society where George worked as a show steward.
Daphne meantime, was a member of Red Cross, as well as a member of the church and school ladies auxiliaries. George and Daphne had two boys, Colin George and John Langdon Fisher. Both boys attended St Joseph's Leeton and excelled academically.
John was also taught by the Sisters of St Joseph in the music area and performed at many school concerts and fundraising events held around the area.
The boys went onto University in Sydney where they both graduated in pharmacy and both going on to have their own pharmacies in the Sydney area.
Colin's eldest son Anthony Fisher is currently the Catholic Archbishop of Sydney.
In 1950 George was transferred from Leeton to Sydney and the family were farewelled in grand fashion by the town.
They left town on the Easter Monday night of 1950 on the south-west mail train with a large number of townsfolk on hand with the Murrumbidgee Irrigator reporting that "... the good wishes (of the crowd) were echoed by the cockle-doodle-do of the train whistle".
Acknowledgements:
Disclaimer: The information found in this article has come from a number of sources. The Leeton Family and Historical Society has taken every measure where possible to ensure accuracy and therefore cannot accept any responsibilities for inaccuracy or omissions.
