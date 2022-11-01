The Irrigator

Leeton's men's and women's sides recorded victories over Narrandera in the MIA League

TP
By Talia Pattison
November 1 2022 - 3:00am
Maddy Irvin gets the ball moving for the Leeton Eagles during their earlier clash with Griffith. Picture by Liam Warren

THERE were wins all round for the Leeton Eagles in their round three clash against the Narrandera Knights on the weekend.

