THERE were wins all round for the Leeton Eagles in their round three clash against the Narrandera Knights on the weekend.
The women's side notched up their second consecutive win of the MIA League season, while the men picked up their first.
It was a resounding 64-45 victory for the women, who will now go into this weekend's clash with Griffith with plenty of confidence.
Coach Josh Clyne said with more players in the squad for the game against Narrandera, the Eagles were ready to go from the outset.
"Our offensive transition was really good," he said.
"We were able to fast break on our opposition quite a bit, which helped.
"We had a much bigger squad of players, a couple of key players came back in, so that really helped us as well."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Meanwhile, the men's Eagles side recorded their first win of the 2022 MIA League competition.
It was a close game for the men's side, with the final score sitting at 64-59.
Coach Adam O'Callaghan will be pleased with the effort from his young side, which have been improving every week since the competition got underway.
Attention now turns to this weekend, with the Leeton sides playing host to Griffith.
Both teams will be hoping to reverse their fortunes against their old enemy as the competition reaches its halfway point.
Having now beaten West Wyalong and Narrandera, the women's side are hoping to make it three in a row.
Last time the two teams met was in round one, where a depleted Leeton side went down.
However, a full contingent of players will be lining up this Saturday at the Leeton Indoor Stadium.
"It's a bit of a grudge match with Griffith, they have had the wood on us for a while now, so we're hoping to turn that around," Clyne said.
"We should be nearly at full-strength this weekend.
"We're trying to get consistency with our combinations now that we have everyone available.
"Just executing our plays and being accountably defensively. If we can do that, hopefully we can get the win."
