THE finalists for the Leeton Soldiers Club's 2022 triples championship were decided at the weekend.
John Leech, Aldo Ramponi and Mark Morgan Snr recorded a hard-fought 19-14 victory over Len Eason, Darby Munro and Mark Morgan Jnr to progress into Saturday's final.
They will take on Rattles Retallick, Jack Collard and Ken Hillier after their 36-10 demolition of Greg Bowyer, Geoff Dartnell and Alan Breed.
Phil Morris defeated Dennis Dean by seven shots in Saturday's only social match.
Saturday's wrong biases belonged to Greg Bowyer, Geoff Dartnell and Darby Munro, who also recorded a resting toucher along with Mark Morgan Snr.
Another great roll up of bowlers graced the greens for Thursday's social bowls afternoon.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In what was the match-of-the-week, with some calling it the game-of-the-year, teams skipped by Greg Caffrey and Len Eason couldn't be separated at the final bell registering a 19-all draw after 20, high-class ends.
With the sides level on 11 shots at the half-way mark, a wrong bias by skipper Caffrey, threatened his sides chances, but the level heads of team mates Tony Wood and Rob O'Callaghan saw the team through the crisis.
Eason and partners Ken Hillier and Bob Bunbury showed great resilience, after giving up three shots on the 16th end, to fight their way back to force the extraordinary result.
Other winning skips were Dennis Dean 18-11 over Len Clare, John Leech 21-12 over Phil Morris, and the blowout of the day happened on rink nine where Bob Day's team were put to the sword by Mick McAliece's outfit to the tune of 26-7.
Day's team had no answer to the onslaught winning just five of the 20 ends.
Day ironically registered the only resting toucher of the day, while the club's coffers received a huge boost with wrong biases being recorded against David Node, Bob Bunbury, Tony Wood and Greg Caffrey.
