LEETON-WHITTON'S netballers flew the flag for the club in 2022, with many big successes to look back on at the recent presentation evening.
Grace Korovata took out the top award for the A grade side, with all five netball sides looking back on what was a solid season.
Korovata was also named the side's most consistent player.
A grade were able to make it to this year's finals series for the first time in many years, but went down in the elimination final to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, 57-34.
Meanwhile, Shikeea Brown was named best and fairest for A reserve and Megan Aliendi was named the top player for the B grade side.
In C grade that honour went to Chanelle Rowett, who had an excellent season on court to also pick up the best and fairest honour for the Riverina League in C grade as well.
Young up and comer Amelia Irvin was the best and fairest winner in the under 17s.
Award winners
Best and fairest: Grace Korovata
Runner-up: Maddy Clyne
Most consistent: Grace Korovata
Best in finals: Maddison Kennedy
Best and fairest: Shikeea Brown
Runner-up: Eloise Crelley
Most consistent: Kasey Aliendi
Coach's award: Makayla Broadbent
Best and fairest: Megan Aliendi
Runner-up: Rachal Broadbent
Most consistent: Libby Gillespie
Most improved: Anabelle Cross
Best in finals: Kristy McDougall
Best and fairest: Chanelle Rowett
Runner-up: Belle Rich
Most consistent: Grace Green
Best in finals: Chanelle Rowett and Belle Rich
Best and fairest: Amelia Irvin
Runner-up: Chelsea Purtill
Most consistent: Sophie Cross
Most improved: Zoe DePaoli
Best in finals: Amelia Irvin
Most promising junior player: Emily Baulch
Roz and Bruce Frazer award: Anabelle Cross
Netball clubperson of the year: Libby Gillespie
