A FAMILY connection of working on, and the construction of, the Roxy Theatre has been discovered during the redevelopment process.
The first stage of the Roxy Theatre redevelopment is eyeing an opening date of April or May next year.
Another milestone has been ticked off with a 63 cubic metre concrete pour for the floor in the main section of the Roxy's auditorium now complete.
Leeton shire builder Brendan Horton and his apprentice, son Liam, led the concrete pour, which is where the unique family connection to the theatre has been uncovered.
For first-year apprentice Liam, working in the Roxy Theatre comes with a special family link as his great-great-grandfather Bill Jones built the Roxy.
Mr Jones came to Leeton after cutting cane in Queensland.
When he first moved to Leeton, Mr Jones started working on the construction of the Main Canal and also went into farming.
However, he didn't stop there.
Mr Jones eventually ended up in construction with his company snaring the contract for the Roxy more than 90 years ago.
"It's pretty special," Liam said.
"I'm back on this special site following in great-great-grandfather Bill's footsteps."
Now that portion of the redevelopment is finished, other contractors such as painters, carpenters, electricians and bricklayers from the shire and wider region can now access the site.
The Horton team was also back at the Roxy recently doing the pour for the auditorium's tiered section.
Roxy project manager Gideon Vos said another vital element of the Roxy refurbishment had also been ticked off.
The state-of-the-art under flooring infrastructure has been finished.
This is needed for the Roxy's power and data connections, modernising the theatre's capability and making the space safer.
"It's another one of those pieces of the Roxy puzzle which you can't see, but means that the days of cables running everywhere across the floor are over," Mr Vos said.
Leeton Shire Council deputy mayor Michael Kidd said it was planned to have the Roxy opened in April/May.
"We are excited the project is heading towards fruition," councillor Kidd said.
"The time frame is reflective of the Australia-wide challenge to secure labour and materials."
Other work includes the repair and structural strengthening of the front awning, which is being temporarily supported by posts on the footpath.
The Roxy redevelopment project is being funded by the federal government under the Murray-Darling Basin Economic Development Program, the NSW government under the Creative Capital Program, as well as council.
