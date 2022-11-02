THE wild and wet weather failed to dampen Halloween spirits in Leeton this week.
Monday's rain and storms instead made for the perfect spooky mood for those who celebrate Halloween.
Throughout the day some businesses in town marked the occasion, including Leeton Discount Chemist and My Plan Connect.
While those at school were itching to get home and changed into their costumes to go trick or treating.
These costumes were creative, colourful, dark and scary, with many taking part in trick or treating in their neighbourhoods.
Halloween in Leeton has been growing bigger and bigger in recent years, with many homes also decorating their property to get into the spirit of the day.
Adults were also among those dressing up. While there were some frights and scares to be had, many costumes were also centred on favourite characters from all kinds of genres.
While some may think Halloween is an occasion more suited to America, Leeton is proving it is a fun day for everyone to enjoy in a light-hearted manner.
Those wanting to keep up-to-date for next year and what is happening in the shire for Halloween should join the Facebook group Halloween in Leeton.
Around 40 homes registered within this group in 2022 to say they would be participating in Halloween.
