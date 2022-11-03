BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2 |
This amazing property will be perfect for the first home buyers looking to purchase their first home.
Being a newer home, makes this very appealing not only for the first home buyer but also those looking for a great investment property.
Positioned in the Golf Club Estate, it is only a short drive to St Francis College and the Golden Apple Superstore.
This newly listed family home has four bedrooms, all with built-in robes, with the main having a walk-in robe plus a built-in robe as well as a generous ensuite.
The main bathroom is positioned central to the remaining three bedrooms and has a bath, shower and vanity with a separate toilet.
The living area includes an open plan kitchen, dining and living room, and is located in the centre of the home.
The kitchen, being the hub of this home, has all modern appliances and ample storage space, a double door pantry and plenty of bench space.
The yard is well fenced and offers privacy and security for children and pets, and has double gate access.
The property is heated and cooled with a split system reverse cycle unit in the living area and ceiling fans in all bedrooms.
Extra features include a double garage, a rainwater tank and clothesline.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.