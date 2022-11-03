THIS week we began putting up our Christmas decorations here at the Leeton Soldiers Club.
I've already heard from both patrons and staff that it is way too early, but with our major Christmas promotion being held on December 4, it means we have exactly only one month left to display our amazing toy raffle prizes.
This year we're doing things a little bit differently.
Unlike past years where we've held our "12 days of Christmas" bon-bon promotion, in 2022 we're going big for one day.
With a strong focus on family activities, we can guarantee it's going to be a fantastic day.
Not only will we be giving away over $4000 in toys and vouchers through the raffles, but there will also be face painting, hoola-hoops, dancing, music, a real-life reptile show, balloon artists and a magician with a rabbit.
All activities (except for the purchase of raffle tickets) will be free on the day.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Raffle tickets will be on sale from 10.30am with kid's activities starting from 11am.
Major prizes to be won include a complete gaming package comprising of an Xbox, gaming chair and Oculus VR headset, as well as a hover board, a Nintendo Switch Lite and even a Sports Coupe SUV kids ride-on, just to name a few.
But don't worry - with the annual Light Up Leeton carnival kicking off from 4pm that same day, we guarantee we'll have you out to get the kids to Mountford Park in time.
What an awesome Christmas-filled day it will be here in Leeton. Hope to see you there.
The club's Christmas-themed raffles will then continue throughout December with plenty of hams, turkeys, gift vouchers and other goodies being added to our regular weekly giveaways.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.