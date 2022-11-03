The Irrigator

Local leader columnist Alison Egan explains why the festive season has arrived early at the Leeton Soldiers Club

By Alison Egan
November 3 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Last year's Christmas raffles at the Leeton Soldiers Club were popular. Picture supplied

THIS week we began putting up our Christmas decorations here at the Leeton Soldiers Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.