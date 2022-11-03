CLIMATE change will take front and centre at a Leeton church this weekend.
The St Peter's Anglican Church will be participating in the "ring out for climate change" event on Saturday evening where its bells will chime at 5pm for 15 to 30 minutes.
The church will join thousands of others from across the world participating in the event ahead of the 2022 United Nations Climate Summit (COP27), which will be held in Egypt from November 7 to 18.
Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen will lead Australia's delegation, comprising Pacific Minister Pat Conroy and the junior minister Senator Jenny McAllister.
The idea for the chiming of the bells around the world prior to the event is to put out a call to action to world leaders on the issue of climate change.
"At 5pm local time across the globe, church bells across the world will ring for between 15 to 30 minutes to alert the world to the need to be conscious of the effects of climate change," Father Robert Murphy from St Peter's in Leeton said.
"That day has been chosen as it is the day before the UN COP27.
"So, with the bells across the world, the bells here at our church will ring out on Saturday."
Climate change continues to be a hot topic across the world, with many agreeing something needs to be done to protect the planet from future harm, while others are still to be convinced it is a real issue.
"Climate change is a vexed subject in a community like Leeton," Fr Robert said.
"But I think it is important we are conscious of the effect we have on the climate."
