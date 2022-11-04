The Irrigator
Small Business Month in Leeton to include free workshop hosted by REWiRE

By Talia Pattison
November 4 2022 - 12:00pm
Court Sayer-Roberts will be one of the guest speakers.

BUSINESSES wanting to up their game or find out more about the services they can utilise have been encouraged to attend a free Small Business Month workshop in Leeton this month.

