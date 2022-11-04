BUSINESSES wanting to up their game or find out more about the services they can utilise have been encouraged to attend a free Small Business Month workshop in Leeton this month.
REWiRE and other services providers will host the free workshop to help businesses evaluate how their enterprise is tracking after drought, floods and COVID-19.
The event will help people to gain valuable tips in assisting their business through the recovery of these incidents by increasing understanding of the four pillars of financial self-sufficiency and wellbeing, and utilising the support services that are available.
Guest speakers for the November 17 event will be Lionel Weston from Weston & Weston Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning, Chris Woods, the former founding director of Milbrae Quarries and Court Sayer-Roberts, small business coach from REWiRE.
The workshop will be held at the Historic Hydro Motor Inn on November 17 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Register via email by November 11 to elise@rfcsnsw.com.au or call 0429 377 969.
The event is funded by the Rotary Club of Leeton.
