THE wet weather played havoc with last week's Leeton Soldiers Club squash competition when storms flooded one of the two courts.
To allow all matches to be played on the remaining court matches were reduced to three games instead of the normal best of five games. Club captain Sean Ryan did well rescheduling matches and organising matches to be played outside normal competition time, but unfortunately some matches were not played.
Two of the clubs juniors fought out the match-of-the-eek with Cadell Thompson defeating Eden Reilly 15-13, 15-13, 13-15.
On Monday, Denise Wilson edged out Erin Draper in a tight contest 17-15, 10-15, 15-13. Isabel Thompson had a 2-1 win over Natalie Fiumara and Bryan Shepley was lucky to win the deciding game 16-14 against Tony Naimo. In other matches victories went to Trev Whitby, Lizette Taylor-Gown, Jack Miller, Jackson Bullivant, Miranda Tait, Simone Bruno and Katie McAliece.
Tuesday's competition saw Chris Newman win the third game 15-13 to down Jack Oo. Zac Fairweather won the crucial points to overcome Matt Piper 15-12, 15-13, 15-13. Erin Draper defeated Finley Sales 2-1 and David Cross finished strongly to beat Adrian Sheldrick also 2-1.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In other matches decided by a 2-1 margin Maanu Alexander downed Will Knight, and Alec Tait beat Jacob Mills.
Winners of other matches were Will Gray-Mills, Adele Thompson, Cadell Thompson, John Saddler and Col Thompson.
On Thursday night Brian O'Leary used his wide array of trick shots to overcome Anthony Iannelli 15-11, 16-18, 15-11.
In a cliff-hanger, Charmaine Lee won the deciding game 17-15 to beat Jackson Bullivant.
Ruby Miller defeated Narelle Ryan 2-1 and Bryan Shepley had a 2-1 win over Declan Ryan.
In other close contests, Will Lucas just got home against Walter Asmus and Will Gray-Mills outlasted James Kelly. Little separated Kian Henman and Nicole Onwuekwe with Henman triumphing 15-11, 10-15, 18-16.
Victories were also recorded by Nick Croucamp, Brodie Lashbrook, Zac Fairweather and Will Nardi.
