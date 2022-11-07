THE drenching of La Nina has lead to an insect population explosion.
Along with the mosquitoes, the fleas are developing into plague proportions too.
The mozzies are bad enough for us, so what about our animals?
These blood suckers are more than just annoying, they carry diseases too.
Viruses such as Ross River Fever and Japanese Encephalitis can affect our animals.
While it is best if we can keep them in mozzie free areas, especially at dusk and dawn, we know that is not always possible.
There are animal safe repellent sprays and backline products to help keep the mozzies at bay.
For our dogs, the most serious disease from mosquitoes is heartworm.
Heartworm is transmitted by mosquitoes to our dogs when bitten.
This worm starts off in the heart and as it multiplies, moves to the lungs and into the arteries.
At worst, they can cause blockages in the cardiovascular system which can have a fatal effect.
There are preventatives for this disease available. The one we recommend is an annual prevention injection, but there are good monthly treatments available - just be sure not to miss any.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Fleas are making a big comeback too but its not just the flea itself you need to worry about.
The flea can cause itchiness and even a flea allergy dermatitis in some pets.
In large volumes, they can cause anaemia making your pet very unwell. We have even had to give a couple of dogs blood transfusions in the past due to a heavy flea burden.
Fleas also carry tapeworm eggs. So what happens is, your pet is itchy, it bites at and swallows the flea and the tapeworms then thrive in the intestines. Horrible isn't it?
Flea prevention is easy. From spot on to oral preventions. There is a product to suit every pet. Some products will even treat for fleas, heartworm and intestinal worms all in one.
We do recommend though if you are using one of these "all in one" products that you also use an all-wormer as well every three months as none of these products treat for tapeworm.
Of course, if you are not sure about what preventatives are best for your pet, just ask your friendly vet team for advice.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.