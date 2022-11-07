LEETON United capped off an outstanding year, including their historic back-to-back premiership, at a recent presentation evening.
The Pascoe Cup side was still celebrating after their first grade premiership win over Hanwood recently, with player Lewis Saunders named their best and fairest for season 2022.
Taking out the top honour for the women's side was Breanna Twigg.
A solid crowd turned out for the event, with more than 200 people attending the night.
The club's attention now moves to 2023, with the announcement first grade coaches Rhys Jones and Ross Morgan are headed off to lead the Wagga Wanderers in the Canberra competition.
Expressions of interest are now being taken for coaching roles across the board with Leeton United for next year.
Best and fairest: Lewis Saunders
Players' player: Ethan Burrow
Most consistent: Tyler Arnold
Coach's award: Michael Ciurleo
Best and fairest: Breanna Twigg
Players' player: Sally Cassilles
Most consistent: Katie Burley
Most improved: Sarah Elliott
Best and fairest: Jack Kidd
Players' player: Darcy Single
Most consistent: Reid Burley
Most improved: Chris Newman
Best and fairest: Mitchell Phelps
Players' player: Stuart Smeeth
Most consistent: Adrian Mallamace
Coach's award: Oliver Kidd
Male golden boot: Bailey Carlos, 19 goals
Female golden boot: Nyah Brown, six goals
Clubperson of the year: Scott Munro
Life membership: Mark Puntoriero
