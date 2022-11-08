The Irrigator

The greens at the Leeton Soldier Club had many players score resting touchers

By Wrong Bias
Updated November 8 2022 - 11:55am, first published 11:00am
Mark Lemon shows his style on the greens at the Leeton Soldiers Club. Picture supplied

THERE was another encouraging roll up of 26 bowlers on the Soldiers Club greens for last Thursday's social bowls event.

