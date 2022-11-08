THERE was another encouraging roll up of 26 bowlers on the Soldiers Club greens for last Thursday's social bowls event.
Winning leads on the day were Ross Cantrill by 13, David Noad by two, Rob Graham by five.
In the closest game of the day, Steve Pauling scrapped home by just one shot over Bill Creber.
The final game of the day was a pairs contest played on rink nine where Alan Corneliusen and Rob O'Callaghan were far superior for their opponents Damian Harris and Terry Dale winning 34-11.
Corneliusen and O'Callaghan gave up just one shot in the first 12 ends before going onto record their 23-shot victory.
The day also had an avalanche of resting touchers with Bob Bunbury, Pat Hart, Dennis Dean, Leo Plant, Ken Hillier and Damian Harris all claiming club vouchers.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The final of the club's championship triples will be held on Saturday, November 19.
Bowlers are reminded single nominations for the club's fours championship are now being taken.
Interested in taking up bowls as a sport or hobby?
Here's how:
As always, the social bowls competition for both the men and women at the Leeton Soldiers Club is always open to new people looking to take up the sport or learn more about it.
Head along to the club for any inquiries or stop by on a Thursday for more information.
