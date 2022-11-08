THE swimming season at Whitton began last weekend with the opening of the town's pool.
From now until the school holidays it is open Monday to Friday from 3.30pm to 7pm and Saturday and Sunday from 1.30pm to 7pm
These times are subject to weather and patronage.
Whitton-Murrami Public School hosted a grandparents and special friends day with a
Devonshire tea on October 28.
Visitors were served fresh-cooked scones with jam and cream, along with cups of tea and coffee.
The students then did a couple of song performances that were easily recognized by the (older) audience.
Following that, the hula hoops that were purchased with part of the ClubGrants funds, were presented to the school.
Brian Troy, representing the Leeton Soldiers Club board also took part in the presentation, enjoying his morning at the school.
The morning also included a recognition of the teachers for World Teachers Day.
Students, teachers and visitors also had the opportunity to go across to the museum for a visit.
The Early V8 Ford Car Club visited Whitton on the last official day of their car rally to Leeton shire.
Having been to Whitton Malt House on a different day, the cars were back to visit the museum.
Due to the wet conditions, they lined both sides of Naradhun Street, which was very timely as the students were all out in the Stephanie Alexander Garden.
The students got to see the interesting collection of vehicles and talk with the car owners.
The rally was then wrapped up with a lunch stop at the Gogeldrie Weir park, which had been an on/off again event at the mercy of wet conditions. The car rally participants were happy with the activities they participated in and the hospitality they encountered.
