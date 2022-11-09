The Irrigator

Leeton's Ian Bull sports new look after breast cancer fundraiser

By Talia Pattison
November 9 2022 - 3:00pm
Leeton's Ian Bull shows off his transformation following a shave in aid of breast cancer research during last weekend's Outback Band Spectacular. Picture by Talia Pattison and supplied

LEETON'S Ian Bull has had quite the transformation following a charity shave which saw him lose all of his long locks and facial hair.

