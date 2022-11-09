LEETON'S Ian Bull has had quite the transformation following a charity shave which saw him lose all of his long locks and facial hair.
The shave was in aid of breast cancer research in honour of Mr Bull's daughter who is undergoing treatment for the disease.
So far more than $4100 and it's not too late to donate, with the online link still welcoming donations.
Prior to the shave Mr Bull had been growing his hair for some time, with his facial hair, particularly his moustache, part of his identity for many decades.
The shave itself was completed during the final day of the Leeton Outback Band Spectacular.
Mr Bull said he had been pleased with the support from the community and was hopeful some more donations would roll in before he wraps up fundraising.
"Any money that we raise may save your daughter, your grand daughter, your mother, your grand mother, your sister and save them from going through this trauma," he said.
"The more we put towards research, the building blocks are there for how we can cure cancer, so it's all about providing vital money for this work so that one day there is a cure."
There were many spectators on hand to witness Mr Bull's transformation, which took place after a special marching band workshop in Mountford Park.
Mr Bull thanked the community for its support so far.
Those wanting to donate to the cause can do so at http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Ian-Bull6.
