LEETON United are on the hunt for a new first grade coach following the departure of this year's premiership leaders.
Ross Morgan and Rhys Jones informed the club recently they will be taking up coaching roles with the Wagga City Wanderers next season.
The pair led Leeton United to the first grade premiership this season in what was a top result for the club.
Morgan has coached at the Wanderers prior, with Jones playing under him there.
Morgan was excited to be back at the Wanderers, saying it was a great opportunity to return after achieving success with Leeton this season.
"Yeah it's good to be back at the club," Morgan said.
"Both Rhys and I enjoyed our time there previously and it was a great opportunity."
After leading Leeton to the Pascoe Cup premiership this season, Morgan felt that the time was right to return to the Wanderers after United pulled off a stunning comeback to defeat Hanwood.
"We had this year in Pascoe with Leeton and it is a great club," he said.
"It is a club with a good culture and the commitment from the players showed through into that grand final.
"We could've been down six or seven at half-time, but then to come back and win a great game it just felt like the right time to move on."
Morgan was looking forward to working alongside Jones again.
"It was great last season, we work really well together," he said.
Jones is also excited ahead of his return to the Wanderers with him enjoying his time there as a player back in 2018.
"It's great to be back," he said.
"I was there in 2018 when Ross coached and I really enjoyed the club and it's a great club to be involved in.
"It's a real family club as well and they have done well the last few years, they have won three U23s and they have won a first grade title as well."
After spending six years with United, Jones admitted it was a hard decision to leave the club, especially after winning the premiership, but said that he would be staying involved where he could.
"It was a hard decision," he said.
"I've been at Leeton for six years, so it is a club that is very close to my heart and I've really enjoyed coaching last year and I coached reserve grade the two years before that.
"It's a great club with a great culture and a fantastic club to be involved in. I'm still going to help out with certain junior days and help them when I can. But I've said in the past that the only club that I'd leave and go to would be Wagga Wanderers."
