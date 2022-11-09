The Irrigator

Ross Morgan and Rhys Jones join Wagga City Wanderers for 2023 season after successful time with Leeton United

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated November 9 2022 - 3:23pm, first published 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ross Morgan (pictured) and Rhys Jones are moving on from Leeton United to their next challenge with the Wagga City Wanderers. Picture supplied

LEETON United are on the hunt for a new first grade coach following the departure of this year's premiership leaders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.