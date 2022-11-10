Council to hold face-to-face consultations

Leeton Shire Council will hold two face-to-face consultations about projects under way in the shire and the proposed special rate variation.
Council general manager Jackie Kruger said "around 900" submissions about the proposed special rate variation had been made and they would all be provided to councillors.
Mrs Kruger said there were concerns about the information contained in some of the submissions included misinformation circulating on social media, and didn't reflect the challenges faced by regional councils such as Leeton Shire.
She said the SRV was necessary due to unrealistic rate pegging, cost shifting by the NSW Government, the indexation freeze on federal Financial Assistance Grants, increased compliance obligations, and an infrastructure backlog.
All of which had been identified by the NSW Government's Fit for Future process.
"A few submitters concede there is a need but overwhelmingly there is no support for the SRV," Mrs Kruger said.
"Within the reasons provided, affordability is a key message that that could influence how any final SRV recommendation from staff is structured."
A recurring theme among the submissions showed residents wanted to know about the reasons for the proposed rate increases.
"You let us know what you want to understand better - however controversial - and we will do our very best to answer," Mrs Kruger said.
"Leeton Shire Council has nothing to hide and provided its legally appropriate to share the information you are after, we are happy to tell residents anything they want to know."
Mrs Kruger said she wanted to set the record straight and groups of up to five people would be able to register to participate in the face-to-face consultation.
"Council will also collate all the questions and answers from these sessions, along with the SRV submission themes and responses, and publish these on council's website, Have Your Say, and in The Irrigator in the coming weeks for everyone to read.
"It's important our community is working with the real facts."
Two sessions will be held, one from 3pm to 7pm on November 21 and the other from 9am to 1pm on November 28.
Residents can call council on 6953 0911 to book a 15 minute slot, and can elect to find out more about the pool, Roxy or financial matters.
The slots will be allocated on a first come, first served basis and the meetings may be recorded.
Leeton Shire's councillors will vote on the special rate variation on November 23.
