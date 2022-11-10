Modern family home in Leeton | House of the Week

This bright and welcoming home is filled with plenty of charm and comfort.
With floorboards and tiles throughout, there's a large living area at the front of the house, while the substantial kitchen features plenty of bench and storage space, and flows into the open dining area.
There are four generously sized bedrooms, all of which have built-in wardrobes as well as a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite to the master.
Evaporative cooling and ducted central heating ensure the house is kept comfortable all year round.
Outside is an undercover alfresco area and a single lock-up garage with a concrete driveway and fully fenced backyard.
This is the perfect home for those looking to settle down and raise their kids in a family-friendly neighbourhood.
