With six of our club members away there were only nine playing social bowls.
Elaine Sullivan, Dot Semmler & Patti Wakeman along with Hilary Chambers, Denise Naylor & Faye Harris travelled to Wagga to compete in the District Triples Championships.
The drawn winners were Lorraine Mullins, Marika Pete & Shirley Tyack ( who played a double lead) after defeating Janet Bell, Jan Fitzpatrick & Shirley Tyack 19/11.
RELATED
Mullins's team started strong, scoring 5,3,2 within the first four ends and managed to to hang on to this lead, winning by eight shots.
Playing a game of two-four-two Jan Walker & Jan Carroll defeated Jean Leighton & Lorraine Messner.
There was only two shots the difference on the eight end but Walker & Carroll playing some excellent bowls, came home strongly, winning 17/7.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.