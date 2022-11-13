Match of the Week for the 10th round of Leeton Squash Competition went to our number 1 and 2 ranked players. Jacob Harrison and Cooper Boardman played an entertaining match once again, this time Harrison taking the win 15-12,14-16,15-12,13-15,15-13.
Miranda Tait and Simone Bruno also won their games for the Mariners which helped them defeat the Jets. Wanderers defeated the Glories, solid wins going to Kris Centofanti and Justin Mortlock. Adele Thompson had to fight back for win, she defeated Charmaine Lee 3 games to 2.
It was a very close affair between the Roars and the Phoenixes. Tony Naimo and Gary Thompson won for the Roars, Jack Miller and Antoinette Taylor won for the Phoenixes. In a points decision the Roars got the nod. Glories, Roars, Wanderers and the Jets progressed.
Tuesday night and the Bullets defeated the Taipans, wins going to Col Thompson, John Saddler and Jack Oo. Breakers defeated the Jackjumpers, Erin Draper, Will Knight and Alec Tait played well to win their games. Angelo Fiumara subbed up a grade and played some great squash to defeat Adrian Sheldrick 15-10,15-10,12-15,11-15,15-11.
Wildcats defeated the Kings on points. Evan Hookway and Jacob Mills winning for the Kings while Kathryn Bechaz and Christopher Newman won for the Wildcats. The Bullets, Breakers, Taipans and Kings move on to the Semi Finals.
Thursday night and top placed Cats were defeated by the Demons. Matt Piper held off Justin Mortlock 16-14,15-7,3-15,10-15,15-11. James Kelly also had a long match in his victory over Will Nardi 15-12,10-15,12-15,15-8,15-11.
Swans defeated the Magpies in a points decision. Nic Croucamp and Charmaine Lee played well to record 3-0 results. Brodie Lashbrook defeated Zac Fairweather 20-18,15-8,13-15,12-15,15-13. Will Gray-Mills pushed Narelle Ryan to the limit, Will winning 11-15,15-8,15-10,10-15,15-12.
Lions and Dockers also played out a nail biter, Lions winning overall. Sean Ryan and Ruby Miller winning their games 3-0.
Angelo Fiumara played another great match, this time defeating Alayna Croucamp 15-8,15-9,15-17,12-15,15-12. Benji Roden subbed up a grade and played well to defeat Will Lucas 17-15,15-11,8-15,6-15,15-12.
Cats, Magpies, Demons and Dockers all progress.
