The Irrigator

Leeton Soldiers Club Squash report

By The Irrigator
Updated November 14 2022 - 10:33am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Match of the Week for the 10th round of Leeton Squash Competition went to our number 1 and 2 ranked players. Jacob Harrison and Cooper Boardman played an entertaining match once again, this time Harrison taking the win 15-12,14-16,15-12,13-15,15-13.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.