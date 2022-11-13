The Irrigator

David Kennedy takes out Griffith Cup during Carnival of Cups at Dalton Park

By Liam Warren
Updated November 14 2022 - 10:40am, first published 10:38am
Narrandera's David Kennedy picked up his maiden Griffith Cup during the Carnival of Cups at Dalton Park.

