Exies Diggers have picked up their second big victory in as many weeks after coming away with a seven-wicket win over Exies Eagles.
Diggers tone was set early as Josh Lanham (2/10) picked up the wickets of Alex Tucker (1) and Viswa Ravi (0) to be on a hat-trick but Eagles captain Connor Bock was able to see it off.
Ash Verhagen (4/13) ripped through the Eagles middle order and they were starring down the barrel of a small total at 6/22.
Bryce Rogers (13) was the only Eagles batter who was able to offer any real sort of resistance as Kyle Pete (2/14) picked up two of the remaining wickets as the Eagles were bowled out for just 58.
Diggers would have been looking to chase down the small total quickly but plans were somewhat halted when Paresh Patil (0) fell to the bowling of Sam Breed.
Mick Duncan and Nick Doolin put on 19 runs before Breed (2/14) struck once more to remove Duncan (10).
Doolin (16) kept Diggers moving towards success before he fell to the bowling of Jimmy Mann (1/17) but Ben Fattore (10*) and Kyle Pete (12*) were able to guide their side to the victory with 24 overs remaining.
In the 50-over clash between Leagues Panthers and Coro Cougars, a late afternoon storm robbed the crowd at Exies Oval of what was building as a close contest.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, Coro were able to make a strong start at the top of the order though Brent Lawrence and Tim Rand.
The opening pair were able to put on 54 runs before Leagues captain Jimmy Binks (1/32) picked up the wicket of Lawrence (23).
Rand and Coro captain Haydn Pascoe kept their score ticking over before Rand (33) was run out by Brad Moore, while Dean Bennett (9) followed 19 runs later when he was knocked over by Connor Matheson to see the Cougars sitting at 3/98 after 36 overs.
Pascoe (39) picked up the scoring rate with 14 overs to go and put on 29 runs with Ben Signor before Matheson (2/45) struck again to remove the Coro skipper. Signor (18) added runs before falling to Dean Villata (1/15), and Jake Rand (29*) finished unbeaten to see the Cougars close out their 50 overs.
The Panthers would need to make a stronger start to their innings than last week against the Eagles if they were to have any chance.
Michael Cudmore and Matt Keenan were tasked with getting their side off to a strong start and were able to do that with a 27-run opening stand. Keenan (20*) was joined by Matheson (1*) out in the middle, but storms forced the sides from the field with the score on 1/30 after 11 overs when the game was washed out.
