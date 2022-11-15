WEEKS of wet weather and delays have meant round two of twilight golf was only recently able to be wrapped up.
It took three weeks for the round to be completed, with the Leeton golf course again closed over some periods throughout.
Round three is now set to get underway after 285 players competed in round two.
Plenty of great rounds were recorded partly due to the shortened course, but also due to some stellar play none better the Brett McWhinnie who had a blinding nett 25 to claim the player of the round.
The two unlucky runner-ups were Ben Matthews and Emma Dale (spare card) who were one shy on 26.
Other strong performances went to Dean Carmichael, Dom DelGuzzo, Peter Butler, Thomas Elwind, Barrie Sangster, Ryan Thurgood, Garry Walker, Matt Aliendi, Paul Lanham, Mark Doyle, Joe Senes, Matt Senes, Brian Rotherham, Lisa Schmetzer, Dionne Wornes, Nathan Lucchese, Joey Tripodi, Alex Ingram, Tyler O'Connell, Robert Fiumara, Nick Di Pompo, John Jackson, Ryan Oldershaw, Fletcher Tuckett and Johnny Russell.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Kiss My Putt have taken the early season lead, Garry and the Girls off to another flyer, similar to last season, so the question is can they continue such dominant form?
Fade Aways are also again up the top in their second season and new team Upside Down Pineapples are doing well also.
Average starts for the Whymees and Swig n Swing won't faze them too much both knowing the season is long and will strategize for a fast finish.
The Leeton Golf Club's most infamous charity golf day - the MS Day sets itself for this coming Sunday and twilighters are encouraged to put a side or two in.
The highly-popular Ambrose format, along with good friends, cold drinks and a great cause has a long history and this year's event will not disappoint.
Interested players can call Jason at the pro shop to book in.
