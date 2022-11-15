The Irrigator

Leeton hoping for victories in last round of MIA League competition before finals

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated November 15 2022 - 2:32pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton's O'Callaghan searches for options during an earlier match against Griffith this season. Photo by Liam Warren

A HUGE weekend awaits Leeton's women's Eagles side as they look to lock in a grand final berth in the 2022 MIA League competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.