A HUGE weekend awaits Leeton's women's Eagles side as they look to lock in a grand final berth in the 2022 MIA League competition.
Both the men's and women's sides travelled to take on West Wyalong last weekend and neither side was able to pick up the win on the day.
The women's score had Leeton go down by 10 points to West Wyalong, 57-47, while the short-staffed men's side also lost.
There's plenty riding on this weekend's final round of the competition, which will see Leeton take on Narrandera.
If the women's side can win they finish on top of the ladder and secure the first place in the grand final.
A day of finals will then be held on November 26, likely in West Wyalong, where second and third play off for the last spot in the decider, which takes to the court later that same day.
This format is the same for both the women and men.
Women's coach Josh Clyne was disappointed his team went down last weekend against West Wyalong, but was hopeful they would bounce back on Saturday in Narrandera.
"There's definitely a lot on the line," Clyne said. "We were disappointed to go down against West Wyalong.
"We led for most of the game, but were just overrun in the end. We were missing a few, so I think it came down to a bit of experience.
"Hopefully all going well we should have everyone back this weekend for the Narrandera game."
The men's side were also missing several players on the weekend, heading to West Wyalong with just seven team members.
Coach Adam O'Callaghan said he wasn't too concerned about the final score.
He said the team's main goal this season in the MIA League was to show improvement every week and then build for future competitions in the years ahead.
"I've said it a few times, but as long as we are improving every week, then I'm happy," O'Callaghan said.
"We've got a good group of young players coming through, so it's all an experience for them and hopefully they stick together for the years ahead."
The men's side will also face Narrandera on Saturday and are hopeful they will be able to come away with their second victory of the season.
