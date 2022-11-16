The Irrigator

Bob Day's team registers stunning comeback on greens at Leeton Soldiers Club

By Wrong Bias
November 16 2022 - 11:00am
Tony Wood prepares to make his delivery at the Leeton Soldiers Club. Picture supplied

A FANTASTIC roll up of 30 enthusiastic bowlers graced the Leeton Soldiers Club greens on Thursday for the weekly social bowls day.

