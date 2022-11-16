A FANTASTIC roll up of 30 enthusiastic bowlers graced the Leeton Soldiers Club greens on Thursday for the weekly social bowls day.
On rink six, an exciting 17-all draw was the result after two shots on the final end to Bob Day, Mick McAliece and David Noad saw them draw level with Rattles Retallick, Bert Dale and Steve Pauling.
It was a comeback for the ages as Day's team trailed 11-1 after just six ends.
In another titanic tussle, six shots on the final end to Phil Morris's team saw his side fall just two shots short of Greg Bowyer's side going down 24-22 after 20, high-quality ends.
In other games, Len Eason scored a 22-16 win over Dennis Dean and Ken O'Connell won 26-16 over Bill Mitchell.
In the blowout of the afternoon, John Leech proved far to good for Len Clare running away with a comprehensive 28-12 win.
Resting touchers for the day belonged to Bob Day, Ken Hillier and Phil Morris, while the club's coffers received a boost from Bill Watt and Len Clare after their wrong biases.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The highlight of Saturday's social day was a standing ovation and three cheers afforded to club legend Dennis Dean in recognition of his first wrong bias of the year.
Dean however redeemed himself with a resting toucher before guiding his team to a commanding 23-7 victory over John Leech's side.
The other game played Saturday had Len Clare's team dispose of Phil Morris's side to the tune of 19-13.
The final of the club triples championship will be played Saturday, and single nominations for the club's fours close on Wednesday, November 23.
The triples championship is shaping up to be a match not to be missed with plenty on the line.
Spectators are welcome to watch the two sides play off for glory.
****
MORE players are always welcome for the men's and women's bowls clubs which operate on the greens of the Soldiers Club.
Those who have played in the past are welcome back or those who have yet to try the sport are encouraged to do so.
Pop into the club for more information to see what is involved.
