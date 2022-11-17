BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 6 |
With this beautifully presented three bedroom home, wrapped in perfectly manicured lawns and gardens only minutes from the CBD, why not embrace the serene country lifestyle while still enjoying the convenience of living in town.
The heritage style home has high pressed metal ceilings, open fireplace and ornate picture rails add to the classic feel of the room.
The home also has ducted evaporative cooling, central heating, a gas heater in the second living area and split systems in all bedrooms.
All three bedrooms are generous in size, with the master featuring built in robes, an office space, and an ensuite which cleverly connects to the laundry to act as a mudroom.
Both the ensuite and main bathrooms have been recently renovated yet maintain the heritage feel of the home.
The contemporary twist in the house is the kitchen, updated with modern appliances and offering plenty of bench and storage space.
It joins the living room that opens up to the delightful, fully covered and enclosed alfresco area, a great spot to just enjoy the morning sunshine and bird song with a coffee.
Outside, there are established trees and gardens enclosed in the fenced backyard.
The large, drive through shed contains four car spaces as well as room for another two more under the car port, with plenty more room for storage or a workshop.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.