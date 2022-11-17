Chamber announces big month of initiatives

HOW are we counting down to Christmas already?
This year has certainly passed us by in the blink of an eye, but here at the Leeton Business Chamber we are rounding out the year with a number of events and initiatives to keep you all busy.
On November 24, the chamber as co-hosting an event at Whitton Malt House with Leeton Shire Council as part of Small Business Month.
The focus will be on maintaining mentally healthy workplaces for both employer and employees.
This is a free event and there will be buses available to take people to and from the event. If you would like to join us, send us an email on admin@leetonchamber.com.au.
We have been quietly working behind the scenes to come up with our 2022 Christmas promotion.
While our Christmas promotion has typically involved a buy-in from our members, this year we wanted to do something different and give back to both our members and the Leeton community.
This is where the idea for a Random Acts of Kindness Campaign was born.
Over the course of four weeks leading up to Christmas, shoppers should expect to be surprised with our "acts of kindness", these could range from paying off a lay-by to shouting breakfast or lunch or picking up the tab for a Christmas gift.
IN OTHER NEWS:
We will be giving away over $6000 worth of value to the lucky community members and we cannot wait to launch and spread the Christmas spirit.
In the continued spirit of Christmas we are also running a Christmas window competition.
Leeton Business Chamber wants to see our CBD full of that Leeton festive spirit for our locals and visitors to enjoy during the holidays.
To enter our Christmas window competition simply decorate your window by Friday, December 2 and be in the running to win a range of Leeton gift cards.
Lastly, as we wrap up the year we have our Leeton Business Chamber annual general meeting.
The AGM will be held at Leeton Soldiers Club on Wednesday, November 30 at 6pm and we would welcome some new faces to join our friendly committee.
We've got some exciting initiatives in the works for 2023 and we would love some help to lighten the load to ensure we can provide the best value to our members.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.