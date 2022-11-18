TWO teams travelled to Wagga recently to represent Leeon and District Women's Bowling Club in two championships.
The senior triples district championships and the open triples district championships took place with solid representation from Leeton.
Competing in the senior championships was Elaine Sullivan, Patti Wakeman and Dot Semmler.
They narrowly went down to Wagga Rules Club.
Hilary Chambers, Denise Naylor and Faye Harris, playing in the open championships, had a comfortable win over Lockhart Bowling Club, giving them a place in the final.
They will travel to Wagga on Thursday to compete against the Wagga Rules Club.
Nine players enjoyed a game of social bowls on Thursday, with Patti Wakeman playing a double lead.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Lorraine Mullins, Jan Carroll and Patti Wakeman were the drawn winners after narrowly defeating Hilary Chambers, Faye Harris and Patti Wakeman by one shot.
Playing a game of two-four-two, Lorraine Messner and Jan Fitzpatrick defeated Elaine Sullivan and Jean Leighton.
Messner and Fitzpatrick were slow to get started and were eight shots down, but after scoring four shots on the eighth end, came home strong to win 14-10.
The monthly meeting will be held after play this Thursday.
Anyone interested in taking up the sport of bowls and wanting to learn more can find out more information at the club.
