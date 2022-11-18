FIGURING out a plan for the future post-school can be quite the task, but for Leeton's Chris Iannelli that process has been made easier.
Not only has Chris recently finished his Higher School Certificate and year 12 at St Francis College, he's also one of five students from the Catholic Education, Diocese of Wagga to receive a trainee teacher scholarship.
Having gained early entry into a Bachelor of Education (Kindergarten to Year 12) course at Charles Sturt University's Albury campus, the scholarship to the tune of $20,000 will assist with his study and resources.
The scholarships are awarded to high-achieving year 12 Catholic students who intend to commence an undergraduate course in teacher training in 2023.
In addition, each recipient will be provided with a high level of support and targeted placements during their studies and guaranteed employment in a diocesan school on completion of their studies.
"It definitely takes the pressure off," he said.
"Even though I have early entry and now this scholarship, I'm still hoping my HSC results are good.
"I think everyone worked hard and so now it's just waiting to see how we went."
Teaching is already something that is in the family for Chris, with his mum Tonetta the current assistant principal at St Francis College.
However, teaching wasn't always something Chris thought he would get into until more recently.
"I had been thinking maybe I would go into a trade, I did construction as a subject in year 11, but then there was a CSU zoom meeting our careers advisor did for us," he said.
"Seeing the courses available, looking at them, I worked out from there it was teaching that I wanted to do.
"Having mum as a teacher, it definitely did influence me a little bit as well, so I'm really glad I've been awarded this scholarship. It's going to be a really big help."
Chris will head off to university early next year and is already looking forward to experiencing everything that life has to offer, as well as getting stuck into his studies.
While it is only early days, at this stage he hopes his career leads him to secondary teaching.
"I'm not too phased, but I think I would like to do secondary teaching," Chris said.
"My goal is I want to be a year leader, obviously a bit later in my career.
"Primary would still be good, so I guess we will just see what happens."
The other four students who will receive the same trainee teacher scholarship are Ava Mallise -from Kildare Catholic College in Wagga, Lexi Salvestro and Aryellah Dal Broi both from Marian Catholic College in Griffith and Angelina Barker from Xavier High School in Albury.
Chris said having the knowledge there would also be a job somewhere for him in the diocese upon graduation was also a relief. He said he has always wanted to stay and work within the area.
"I've never really been that interested in living in bigger cities ... the diocese is pretty far spread so I am sure there will be some really good options and places for me to go," Chris said.
"I don't want to get too far ahead of myself. There is a lot of work to do between now and then."
Chris thanked his parents for their support during his schooling career, as well as his teachers.
"Without them I definitely would not have been able to achieve what I have so far ... I think these last couple of years at school have shown me how important good teachers are and the impact they can have on a student's life," he said.
