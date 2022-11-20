Wet weather has once again been the determining factor as another round of GDCA first grade was abandoned.
In the 50-over clash, Josh Carn took over the captaincy duty at Hanwood when the Wanderers took on Coro Cougars.
The Hanwood side won the toss and elected to bowl wanting to make the most of the tricky conditions but Coro's openers Brent Lawrence and Tim Rand were able to make a steady start.
After seeing off the opening bowlers, the first wicket pairing put on 29 before Lawrence (11) fell to the bowling of Sonu Varghese Thomas (1/21).
The fall of wicket brought Haydn Pascoe to the crease, and with Rand, they kept the scoreboard ticking over at a steady rate. The pair put on 33 runs before Pascoe was knocked over by Varun Valsalan as the wet weather made it's return to Exies Oval.
Rand continued to be to steady head at the other end before Dean Bennett (6) departed when he was caught by Thomas off the bowling of Valsalan (2/23). Tim and Jake Rand came together to put on 18 runs before Jake Rand (9) was knocked over by Sam Robinson who followed that up shortly after with the wicket of Tim (30).
Mathew (2) and Adrian Axtill (13) put on a partnership of 24 before rain brought an end to the day's play with Coro sitting on 5/112 after 34 overs.
RELATED
Meanwhile, Leagues had made a strong start to their clash with Diggers as Logan Matheson was wasting no time as he was able to take 20 runs of one Kyle Pete over to see Leagues reach the 50 mark inside the first five overs.
When Matheson (40) was finally dismissed after scoring at almost two a ball by Ash Verhagen, Leagues suffered a slight wobble as Verhagen (2/26) followed up with the wicket of Bailey Morrissey (10) while Pete knocked over Connor Matheson (0) cheaply to see the Panthers fall to 3/53.
Leagues captain Jimmy Binks and new recruit Thomas Bristow got their side back on track and made the most of the foundation laid as fourth wicket pairing was able to get their side to drinks and added 94 runs before Binks (59) fell after posting his half-century after he was caught behind off the bowling of Liam Greenaway.
Two quick wickets looked to try and limit the damage from the remaining overs as Brad Moore (0) was by Greenaway, while Bristow's (21) cameo was finished when he was trapped in front by Dhruvil Patel. Billy Evans (1) was knocked over by Greenaway (2/13) before Dean Villata (7) was caught behind off the bowling of Patel (2/30).
Shae Prudham (8*) and Liam Warren (2*) were at the crease before the rain became too heavy and the game was abandoned with the Panthers sitting on 9/178.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.