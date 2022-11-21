The semi-finals of the Leeton Soldiers Club Squash Competition had to be rearranged as a storm once again flooded one of the two squash courts.
Club captain Sean Ryan was busy rearranging the days and times of matches so that all the finals could be played on one court.
Glories finished on top in Monday's competition and they took on fourth placed Jets. Jackson Bullivant won a close contest for Glories when he defeated Isabel Thompson 18-16, 10-15, 15-13, 14-16, 15-8.
Glories other victories went to Naomi Rawle who beat Raith Henman 3-1 and Carol Davidson was too good for Denise Wilson.
Jets captain Cooper Boardman stopped the whitewash with a hard fought win over Trev Whitby.
Second-placed Roars scored a 3-1 win over Wanderers who finished third. Tony Naimo had a convincing win over Kris Centofanti and Natalie Fiumara outplayed Callum Sheldrick. Katie McAliece won a close match against Adele Thompson 15-10, 13-15, 15-12, 15-12.
Wanderers victory went to Justin Mortlock who downed Gary Thompson 3-1. Glories will play Roars in the grand final.
In Tuesday's competition first place Bullets scored a convincing 3-1 win over fourth placed Kings.
Col Thompson won the crucial points to beat Zac Fairweather 15-10, 15-13,15-12 and John Saddler was too strong for Evan Hookway.
Jack Oo downed Brendon Looby 3-1 but Cadell Thompson lost to Jacob Mills in four. Breakers scored a crushing 4-0 win over Taipans. Two victories were hard fought matches that went to five games.
Adrian Sheldrick won the fifth game 15-12 to edge out David Cross and Will Knight also won the fifth game 15-12 to overcome Maanu Alexander.
Erin Draper won 3-1 against Ruby Miller and Madeline Glenn beat Callum Sheldrick also 3-1. The grand final will be between Bullets and Breakers.
Thursday's competition saw Cats beat Dockers. Kian Henman edged out Nicole Onwueke 3-2, while Will Nardi and Brian O'Leary defeated Dom Fiumara and Anthony Iannelli respectively.
Even though Angelo Fiumara got one back for Dockers by downing Justin Mortlock in four the Cats won 3-1.
Little separated second-placed Magpies and third-placed Demons who finished on two matches each with Demons claiming victory 8-7 on games.
Demons winners were James Kelly who defeated Will Gray-Mills in four and Kai Gearing beat Charmaine Lee. Magpies victors were Declan Ryan who defeated Bryan Shepley 3-2 and Zac Fairweather beat Matt Piper.
Cats and Demons will play in the grand final.
An exhibition match will be played on Friday at 6pm between the Australian number one player Rex Hendrick and Australian number three Joseph White. Hendrick will be the guest speaker at the squash club presentation that night.
