The Irrigator

Leeton's Melanie Drysdale has success at the 2022 Australasian Team Roping Association's national finals

TP
By Talia Pattison
November 21 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton resident Melanie Drysdale in action at the recent national competition. Picture by Purple Fairy Imagery - Cherie Reeves

LEETON resident Melanie Drysdale has beaten some tough competition to claim a national roping title recently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.