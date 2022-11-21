LEETON resident Melanie Drysdale has beaten some tough competition to claim a national roping title recently.
Drysdale travelled to Capella in Queensland to take part in the Australasian Team Roping Association's national finals where she competed in the team roping and the breakaway roping.
In the team roping, Drysdale said it wasn't the best performance, but it was the breakaway category where she really shone.
"In the breakaway, I roped my first calf pretty fast and then I roped my second calf with a pretty good time too," she said.
"I missed the third calf unfortunately. So the competition then takes the top 10 into the final.
"In that one, I roped that one okay as well. There were other competitors higher than me, but none of them caught their calves, so I was the only one who did, which meant I had won.
"It was pretty exciting."
The win held some extra meaning and significance for Drysdale.
"I won this same event 10 years ago as well, we hadn't been for nine years to this competition, so it was pretty cool to win again," she said.
"Normally you have to qualify for the competition, but because of COVID the process was a bit different this year.
"You had to attend three jackpots anywhere in Australia to be able to attend. My partner and I we won jackpots as well, so it was good to be able to qualify that way."
Dysdale and her partner purchased a property in Leeton shire in 2019 and hope to see the sport garner even more interest.
"There are a few of us who do roping from Leeton, it's a great sport to be involved in," she said.
"It's like one big family."
Claiming the national title wasn't just in name only for Drysdale as she walked away with a cash prize, new buckle and a customised saddle as a result of the victory.
