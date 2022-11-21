The Irrigator
Leeton Shire Council councillors will vote on a motion before them regarding the proposed special rate variation on Wednesday, November 23

The proposed special rate variation has been a hot topic of debate within the community, with petitions circulating and a protest held last month. Pictures by Talia Pattison

A RE-WORKED special rate variation proposal will be put to councillors for a vote this week with some significant changes in play.

