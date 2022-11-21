A RE-WORKED special rate variation proposal will be put to councillors for a vote this week with some significant changes in play.
Leeton Shire Council had been consulting with ratepayers regarding a proposed special rate variation of 52.52 per cent over the next two financial years, something which was met with anger and fury of ratepayers.
The motion before council at its ordinary meeting on Wednesday night has changed following the process.
As it stands councillors will be voting on the following:
That council approves the general manager to proceed with an application to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal for a special rate variation of 45.44 per cent (compounded and above the rate peg) over five years, being 8 per cent for the first three years and then 7.5 per cent and 7.4 per cent for the following two years, resulting in total rate increases of 65.63 per cent (compounded and including the rate peg) over five years, commencing July 1, 2023.
The recommendation being voted on Wednesday night also states council will commits to undertaking a minimum of two service reviews per annum to ensure its services are being provided as efficiently as possible.
The motion, if passed, will also have council look into how additional concessions can be offered to eligible pensioners, as well as considering the equity of its current rating structure by no later than April next year.
The purpose of this is take into account the anticipated revaluation by the Valuer General of the unimproved land values and having particular regard to fairness for ratepayers in the farmland category.
As part of the motion, council will also review the implementation of the special rate variation if it is approved by IPART at the three-year mark on July 1, 2026.
If the motion is successful on Wednesday night, the matter is then forwarded onto IPART for final approval.
The ordinary meeting of council will be held at the council chambers from 7pm.
