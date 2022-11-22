NEXT year's Narrandera Cup will be a qualifier for the $2 million Big Dance.
Narrandera Race Club are celebrating one of their proudest days after Racing NSW included their cup as one of the 28 country qualifiers for next year's $2 million feature on Melbourne Cup day.
The Wagga Gold Cup, Albury Gold Cup and recently-run Snake Gully Cup were all included for the second year, with the Narrandera Cup among a handful of new additions to the list.
The qualification status coincides with the club's decision at their annual general meeting two weeks ago to increase the cup prizemoney by $10,000 to $50,000.
Narrandera Race Club racing manager Michael Bailey described it as one of the biggest wins in the club's history.
"It's huge news," Bailey said.
"I've been at this for 36 years and I'm a very optimistic bloke but if someone had of told me 20 years ago this is where we would be I would have said put him in Kenmore (Asylum).
"It's very exciting and I'm looking forward to the challenge of that."
The $50,000 Narrandera Cup will be run on Sunday, July 23 next year.
Following Monday's announcement, the first two horses across the line will now qualify for the $2 million Big Dance at Randwick on November 7 next year. They will also qualify for the $500,000 Little Dance on the same day.
Bailey does not know what effect it will have on their feature race.
"Who knows?" he said.
"It's a $2 million race with a $500,000 reserve grade so who knows who might come? I don't expect six Sydney trainers but it is a big carrot."
While the Big Dance concept has drawn criticism from many in the country sector, Bailey said the status for Narrandera is a big deal. And it hasn't come easy.
The club reached out to Racing NSW after the decision was made to increase prizemoney at the AGM.
"It hasn't just happened. It's been hard work, a lot of planning and a lot of smart people with a goal," he said.
"This wasn't expected. We put it out there that we would be happy to have a crack at running a race of that stature.
"I wouldn't say we deserved it but it's reward for effort.
"I'm pretty proud of where we've got to."
Narrandera proved somewhat of a saviour for the racing industry, particularly in the Southern District, over the past few months as they held a number of transferred meetings that would have been otherwise washed out.
Their sand-based track proved capable of holding race meetings when many others could not.
